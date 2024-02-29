Migration through the Darien Gap is cut off following the capture of boat captains in Colombia

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The flow of thousands of migrants daily through the treacherous migratory highway, the Darien Gap, has been cut off following the capture of a number of boat captains who had been ferrying the migrants to the starting point of their jungle trek. The stoppage began when Colombian law enforcement captured two boat captains on Monday. The companies that employed them halted all transport services in protest, effectively cutting off the estimated 2,000 people a day that now enter the jungled passage hoping to reach the United States. It has led to a build up of as many as 8,000 people waiting to cross between Colombia and Panama.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.