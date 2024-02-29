North Carolina’s public system will require colleges to get OK before changing sports conferences

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The board overseeing North Carolina’s public university system will require schools to get approval to change athletic conferences. The system’s board of governors approved the measure Thursday. It’s a move that could most notably impact any potential move by Atlantic Coast Conference members North Carolina and North Carolina State. It comes amid a wave of conference realignment set to take place this fall. It also comes as Florida State is in a legal fight to leave the ACC. The measure requires schools to provide advance notice from the system that oversees 16 public campuses.

