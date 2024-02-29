Once doomed to cult status, the animated satire ‘Clone High’ finds a new life on Max

NEW YORK (AP) — In one of the weirdest high schools in history, Cleopatra is dating class president Frida Kahlo and John F. Kennedy’s best friend is Abraham Lincoln. This is “Clone High,” a cult animated show that’s enjoying a new life on the streamer Max some two decades after it was abruptly canceled by MTV. “Clone High” is populated by the teenage clones of notable historical figures, going through the highs and lows of high school. Joan of Arc is an angsty Goth, and Confucius is a little dim with a fondness for social media. The main premise of the show is that history’s icons were probably scared teenagers.

