Spanish bishop rebukes priests who joked about wishing Pope goes to heaven soon

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish bishop has rebuked comments made by some priests on a weekly internet program wishing Pope Francis may die as soon as possible. The Archbishopric of Toledo posted a statement Wednesday saying it rejected the comments made by the priests and warned that it may take corrective measures. The statement referred to a Feb. 22 online program of the so-called counter-revolutionary priestly gathering, The Sacristy of the Vendée, in which two priests talk of praying so that the Pope can go to heaven as soon as possible. In tweets Wednesday on their X platform account, group said it was sorry and that the remarks were not serious.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.