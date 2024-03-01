An SUV crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring 5 people, police say

CANTON, Mich. (AP) — A sport-utility vehicle crashed into a Walmart and injured several people in suburban Detroit. A Canton police statement says numerous people were transported from the scene Friday. The Canton police chief says at least five people were injured, though the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. Video posted on social media showed the aftermath, with a black SUV near the store’s pharmacy section and numerous people milling around. The crash did not occur at the store’s main entrance.

