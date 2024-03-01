Haitian police spokesman says new gang attacks overwhelmed officers: ‘The city center was at war’

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A national police spokesman says Haitian police were overwhelmed by a series of coordinated violent attacks by gang members across the capital in which four officers were killed. The attacks Thursday in Port-au-Prince were led by gunmen who opened fire on targets including Haiti’s international airport and seized control of two police stations, prompting people to flee dozens of communities in fear as schools and businesses closed. Jimmy Chérizier, a former elite police officer who now runs a gang federation known as G9 and Family and Allies, claimed responsibility. He said the objective was to capture Haiti’s police chief and government ministers and prevent the return of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was in Kenya.

