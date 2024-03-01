Loewe fuses high and low, tailoring and couture, to wow Paris Fashion Week
By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — At Paris Fashion Week, Loewe presented a serene, green labyrinthine art gallery at Chateau de Vincennes, immersing guests in woodland tranquility. Jonathan Anderson, the brand’s visionary, showcased his knack for redefining norms through fashion that marries the past with futuristic innovation. His collection blurred class distinctions, reimagining working-class motifs into high-fashion statements, blending couture with traditional tailoring in a captivating dance of fabric and form. Meanwhile, Issey Miyake’s show inside the Palais de la Porte Doree’s Art Deco grandeur unfurled with sculptural dressing rooted in the idea of wrapping cloth around the body. The collection, rich in pleats and layers, evoked a nomadic spirit.