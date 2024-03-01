Question of whether Nebraska public money can go to private schools still set for November ballot

Nebraska’s top election official has ruled voters will get to decide whether to repeal a law that pays for private school tuition scholarships with taxpayer money. But Secretary of State Bob Evnen acknowledges the courts will likely ultimately decide if the repeal question makes it onto November’s ballot. His decision Thursday came after state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan sent him a letter in January asking him to keep the repeal question off the ballot. Linehan authored the school choice law that was enacted last year. Evnen says he believes the referendum question is legal and will appear on the November ballot “unless otherwise ordered” by the courts.

