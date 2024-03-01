Scandinavian Airlines medevac plane lands in Malaysian island where Norwegian king is hospitalized

LANGKAWI, Malaysia (AP) — A Scandinavian Airlines medical evacuation plane has arrived in Malaysia’s northern resort island of Langkawi, where the Norwegian king is being treated at a hospital for an infection. King Harald V of Norway, Europe’s oldest monarch at 87, was hospitalized after he fell ill during a vacation. The palace in Oslo gave no other details. The royal household said his condition had improved but he would remain “in hospital for a few more days for treatment and rest before returning home.” A Scandinavian Airlines aircraft, converted into an advanced flying ambulance, arrived in Langkawi on Friday.

By VINCENT THIAN and EILEEN NG Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.