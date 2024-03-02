Violence and rights abuses threaten South Sudan’s stability, a UN report warns

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A U.N. commission has warned that mass violence and gross human rights violations in South Sudan continue unabated ahead of landmark elections due to take place in December, saying the already dire humanitarian situation in the country will deteriorate further. The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan says patterns of violence and entrenched impunity continue to blight the lives of an extremely vulnerable population. The elections are the first since independence from Sudan in 2011 but have been repeatedly delayed. They are part of a peace deal signed in 2018 to end the civil war that has killed about 400,000 people.

