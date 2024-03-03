A young girl died in France after a boat capsized on the English Channel crossing migrant route

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in northern France say a young girl died on Sunday after a small boat capsized on the treacherous English Channel crossing route used by migrants hoping to reach Britain from France. A statement from the prefecture responsible for the north of France said the boat was carrying 16 people, including the girl’s father, her pregnant mother, and her three siblings. It capsized off the coast of the northern port city of Dunkirk on Sunday morning. The girl was 7 years old and she died of drowning, the statement said. All the other passengers were rescued and taken to a hospital in Dunkirk.

