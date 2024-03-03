North Dakota Republicans will caucus on the eve of Super Tuesday. Here is what to expect

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican presidential caucuses are Monday, when voters will gather at 12 sites around the state. Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and two other candidates are on the ballot. A candidate must win at least 20% of the vote to receive any delegates. If someone wins 60% of the vote, that candidate wins all 29 delegates. The party has 30,000 ballots available for the caucuses. Democrats are conducting a presidential primary with eight candidates on the ballot, including President Joe Biden. The primary is open for mail-in voting and ends March 30.

