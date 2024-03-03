Skip to Content
AP-National

What to stream this week: Ariana Grande, ‘Wonka,’ Garth Brooks, animal queens and ‘Poor Things’

By
New
Published 10:01 PM

By The Associated Press

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include a new album from pop princess Ariana Grande, a docuseries on National Geographic that follows female leaders of the animal kingdom and the Emma Stone-led “Poor Things” landing on Hulu, just in time for the Academy Awards. Also, Theo James stars in Guy Ritchie’s new Netflix series “The Gentlemen,” about an English duke who descends into the criminal underworld, and gamers this week will find out why some are calling Atlus’ Unicorn Overlord the early front-runner for video game title of the year.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content