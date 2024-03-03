What to stream this week: Ariana Grande, ‘Wonka,’ Garth Brooks, animal queens and ‘Poor Things’

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include a new album from pop princess Ariana Grande, a docuseries on National Geographic that follows female leaders of the animal kingdom and the Emma Stone-led “Poor Things” landing on Hulu, just in time for the Academy Awards. Also, Theo James stars in Guy Ritchie’s new Netflix series “The Gentlemen,” about an English duke who descends into the criminal underworld, and gamers this week will find out why some are calling Atlus’ Unicorn Overlord the early front-runner for video game title of the year.

