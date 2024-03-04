Chinese coast guard blocks vessels off South China Sea shoal, causing a collision, Philippines says

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says Chinese coast guard ships blocked Philippine vessels from a disputed South China Sea shoal, causing a minor collision. A Philippine coast guard spokesperson said Tuesday that Chinese coast guard ships and accompanying vessels executed “dangerous maneuvers” against two Philippine coast guard ships and the Philippine vessel had minor structural damage. The coast guard did not say where the confrontation took place but the military earlier said sailors would deliver supplies to the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal. The confrontation unfolded as regional leaders gathered for a summit in Australia where alarm over Beijing’s aggression at sea was expected to be raised.

