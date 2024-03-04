Coast-to-coast Super Tuesday contests poised to move Biden and Trump closer to November rematch
By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump are poised to have the biggest day of the primary campaign move them to the brink of winning their party’s presidential nominations and set up a historic rematch that many voters would rather not endure. Super Tuesday elections are being held in 16 states and one territory. Hundreds of delegates are at stake, the biggest haul for either party on a single day. In a dramatic departure from competitive Super Tuesdays of the past, the contests are effectively sealed this year. Both Biden and Trump have easily repelled challengers despite polls showing voters don’t want this year’s general election to be identical to 2020’s.