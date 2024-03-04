Conspiracies hinder GOP’s efforts in Kansas to cut the time for returning mail ballots

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A repeating of baseless election conspiracy theories in the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature appears to have scuttled GOP lawmakers’ efforts this year to shorten the time that voters have to return mail ballots. The state Senate has scheduled a final vote for Tuesday on a bill to eliminate the three extra days after polls close for voters to get mail ballots back to their local election offices. GOP senators added provisions during a debate Monday to ban remote ballot drop boxes and vote-tabulating machines. Both have been targeted by election conspiracy promoters. The provisions likely doom the bill in the House if the Senate passes it.

