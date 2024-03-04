Do AI video-generators dream of San Pedro? Madonna among early adopters of AI’s next wave

Making instant videos is the next wave of generative artificial intelligence, much like chatbots and image-generators before it. And the pop star Madonna is among the early adopters. Madonna’s team used an AI text-to-video tool to make moving images of swirling clouds featured in her ongoing Celebration Tour. The AI-generated visuals appear on big screens behind Madonna when she sings the 1980s hit song “La Isla Bonita.” AI-generated videos appear easy to make — just describe a few words and out pops a brand-new video — but the results can be jerky, short and with uncanny distortions. That could change as the technology improves.

