Father buries 6-year-old child at sea after a migrant boat went adrift for days, Cyprus police say
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police say a Syrian man admitted to burying one of his four children at sea after the 6-year-old died aboard a boat loaded with migrants that had gone adrift for many days without food or water. A police spokesman told the state-run Cyprus News Agency Monday that the Syrian man told them under questioning that the boat had departed from Syria on Feb. 20. He said he buried his child after wrapping him in a blanket two days before Cyprus marine police radar spotted the vessel on Feb. 29 some 67 miles south of the island nation. A police patrol vessel brought at least 31 migrants ashore.