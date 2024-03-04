First lady Jill Biden honors ‘women of courage’ at White House
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is hosting a White House ceremony honoring “women of courage” from around the world. Monday’s event includes, among others, a lawyer from Myanmar, a former political prisoner from Belarus, a disability rights advocate from Afghanistan and a teacher from Ecuador. Biden is recognizing their work in the face of personal risk, encouraging women to embrace the power in their communities. It is the 18th year that the U.S. Department of State has given out the awards. Secretary Antony Blinken is also delivering remarks.