North Korea threatens to take military moves in response to US-South Korean drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has called the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills a plot to invade the country, as it threatens to take unspecified “responsible” military steps in response. Tuesday’s statement by North Korea’s Defense Ministry came a day after the South Korean and U.S. forces kicked off their annual computer-simulated command post training and a variety of field exercises for an 11-day run. The North’s statement says it will “conduct responsible military activities to strongly control the unstable security environment on the Korean Peninsula.” It didn’t say what measures North Korea would take, but observers say North Korea will likely carry out missile tests.

