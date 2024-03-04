Sinead O’Connor’s estate asks Donald Trump to stop playing her music at rallies
LONDON (AP) — The estate of Sinead O’Connor has asked Donald Trump not to play her music at campaign rallies. It says the late singer considered the former president a “biblical devil.” Trump has played O’Connor’s biggest hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” at events as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination. In a joint statement, O’Connor’s estate and her record label, Chrysalis, demand that Trump “desist from using her music immediately.” O’Connor joins a growing list of artists who have objected to Trump using their songs, including Rihanna, Neil Young, Linkin Park, the late Tom Petty and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.