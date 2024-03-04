Teen suspect in stabbing of Jewish man in Zurich expressed solidarity with Islamic State group

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss police say the 15-year-old suspect in the stabbing of an Orthodox Jewish man in Zurich over the weekend had appeared in a video expressing solidarity with the banned Islamic State group and called himself as a “soldier” in its self-described caliphate. Police say authorities are investigating whether the unidentified teen, a Swiss national, acted alone. Police say in one video, the suspect referred to the attack in Arabic and called for a “battle against the Jews.” Police have stepped up security around certain sites with a Jewish connection as a precaution. The 50-year-old victim was critically injured.

