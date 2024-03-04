The UN atomic watchdog’s director says he’s heading to Moscow for talks on nuclear safety in Ukraine
By STEPHANIE LIECHTENSTEIN
Associated Press
VIENNA (AP) — The U.N. atomic watchdog agency’s director said that he’s due to depart for a trip to Moscow on Tuesday for high-level talks with Russian officials to discuss the issue of nuclear safety in Ukraine. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi made the announcement on Monday in Vienna. There was no immediate confirmation of the trip from the Kremlin. Grossi told reporters that “the situation continues to be very fragile.” He was referring to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant located in southeastern Ukraine. Grossi said that the safety of the nuclear plant is “of tremendous importance in terms of international peace and security.” Zaporizhzhia is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.