Alabama lawmakers advance legislation to protect IVF providers after frozen embryo ruling
By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation to protect in vitro fertilization providers. Committees in the state Senate and House approved bills Tuesday to provide legal immunity for clinics. Three major IVF providers paused services after the state Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are considered children under the state’s wrongful death law. Lawmakers are facing public pressure to get IVF services restarted. Lawmakers are aiming to give final approval Wednesday and send the legislation to Gov. Kay Ivey to be signed into law. The legislation would apply retroactively except in cases where litigation is already underway.