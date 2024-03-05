Biden beats long-shot challenger Dean Phillips in the congressman’s home state of Minnesota
By STEVE KARNOWSKI, TRISHA AHMED and MARK VANCLEAVE
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden has dealt challenger Dean Phillips a Super Tuesday defeat in the Minnesota congressman’s own home state, while former President Donald Trump has beaten Nikki Haley in the state’s Republican primary. Minnesota has 75 Democratic and 39 Republican national convention delegates. But it’s one of the smaller of the 16 states and one territory that held Super Tuesday primaries. So Minnesota got little attention, even from Phillips, who represents a congressional district in the Minneapolis suburbs but enjoyed hardly any home-field advantage. Haley was the only candidate to put in an in-person campaign appearance, but it wasn’t enough for her to catch up to Trump.