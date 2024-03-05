Iconic Old West tumbleweeds roll in and blanket parts of suburban Salt Lake City

Tumbleweeds, the gnarled icon of the Old West, rolled in over the weekend and kept rolling until blanketing some homes and streets in suburban Salt Lake City. Crews on Tuesday continued to plow, load and haul carcasses of twisted and dried tumbleweeds from neighborhoods in South Jordan, Utah, four days after thousands of the beachball-sized plants were bounced in by heavy winds. Saturday’s tumbleweed takeover of South Jordan is not isolated. The occurrences are due to combinations of seasonal wet and dry weather, the death cycle of the plants and strong gusts that propel them.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.