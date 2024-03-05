In South Africa, where the buffaloes roam is sometimes a problem. Like on a major highway

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Where the buffaloes roam can be a problem in South Africa. Two buffaloes were spotted walking down the middle of a major highway Saturday on the outskirts of the country’s biggest city, Johannesburg. Some startled motorists took pictures and videos on their phones. Now the buffaloes have been found, and a local veterinarian says the toughest work lies ahead. The plan is to dart them with a mild tranquilizer so a team can guide the drowsy animals to a truck with cattle prods. Each buffalo weighs up to 800 kilograms (1,760 pounds) and they are notorious as fairly grumpy and unpredictable.

