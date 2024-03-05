Kentucky governor marks civil rights event by condemning limits on diversity, equity and inclusion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear marched with other Kentuckians to commemorate the 60th anniversary of a landmark civil-rights rally that featured Martin Luther King Jr. in the state’s capital city. In his speech Tuesday, Beshear condemned efforts to limit diversity, equity and inclusion practices at public universities. He was referring to legislation advancing in the Republican-dominated legislature. Beshear walked at the head of the pack as people marched to Kentucky’s statehouse. They retraced the steps of King and 10,000 others in the 1964 March on Frankfort, which is credited with leading to passage of the Kentucky Civil Rights Act of 1966.

