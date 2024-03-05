Married LGBTQ leaders were taking car for repairs before their arrest in Philadelphia traffic stop

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The married LGBTQ leaders arrested during a traffic stop in Philadelphia were driving separately to take a car for repairs when the lead car was pulled over. The couple’s lawyer said Tuesday that a trooper had been driving in front of mayoral aide Celena Morrison before maneuvering between their vehicles and ordering her to stop. The encounter turned contentious as her husband Darius McLean got out to support her. Morrison recorded cellphone video of the trooper handcuffing McLean as he lay on the shoulder of an elevated highway in the rain. Then she too was handcuffed. They were detained for 12 hours on Saturday. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker called the video “very concerning.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.