US Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas fends off challenge from state lawmaker in GOP primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas has fended off a challenge on the right from a state lawmaker in the Republican primary. Womack defeated state Sen. Clint Penzo in Tuesday’s primary for the 3rd Congressional District in northwest Arkansas. The seven-term congressman will face Democrat Caitlin Draper in the November election. Womack had the backing of Arkansas’ top Republicans and conservative groups in his reelection bid. He also had an overwhelming fundraising lead over Penzo, with nearly $2 million in the bank. Womack was first elected to the seat in 2010. Penzo tried to portray Womack as not conservative enough.

