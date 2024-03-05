Venezuela sets presidential election for July 28 as opposition candidate remains blocked

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela has announced that its highly anticipated presidential election will take place July 28, but the country’s leading opposition candidate remains barred from the ballot. President Nicolás Maduro is widely expected to run for reelection. His government initially negotiated details of the election with a faction of the opposition, but differences between both sides have deepened over the past two months. The chosen date is months ahead of the opposition’s preferred December date. The date announced by National Electoral Council President Elvis Amoroso did, however, meet at least one key opposition demand that the election be held in the second half of the year to have time to organize and mobilize a nationwide campaign.

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and JORGE RUEDA Associated Press

