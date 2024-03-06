A German charity protests after Italy seizes a migrant rescue ship involved in a weekend clash

MILAN (AP) — The humanitarian rescue group SOS Humanity on Wednesday protested Italy’s seizure of its migrant rescue ship Humanity 1, fresh from a weekend rescue during which the charity said Libyan Coast Guard fired live bullets and used violence. The German charity said The Humanity 1 followed international law, and that no clear reason was given for the seizure, which took place after the vessel docked in the southern port of Crotone and disembarked 77 rescued people. The charity says the rescue ship followed international law and no clear reason was given for the seizure. The captain says he has video confirming the charity’s account. There has been no response so far from the Italian authorities.

