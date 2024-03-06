Climate-conscious travelers are jumpstarting Europe’s sleeper trains

A growing number of climate-conscious Europeans want to give up flying in favor of long-haul trains, especially younger travelers. That has helped revive interest in sleeper trains, which had been on the edge of extinction. In the process, many are also discovering the romance of the rails. Governments and private companies alike are investing billions to launch new lines and refurbish existing train cars. However, many challenges prevent faster action. Booking tickets can be confusing, and overnight trains are often more expensive than short flights. Sleeper-car buffs say planes come with other built-in costs however and have high hopes for overnight trains’ comeback.

