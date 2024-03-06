Mourners honor Liza who fled Belarus to Warsaw for a new life but was raped and died in a hospital

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Mourners in Poland have paid tribute to a young Belarusian woman who died after being brutally attacked and raped on the streets of Warsaw last month, a crime that has shocked the country. In recent years, the Polish capital has become a hub for Belarusians fleeing repression and Ukrainians fleeing war. Activists from the three countries organized the event on Wednesday evening where people gathered at the crime scene in downtown Warsaw, placing flowers and lighting candles in honor of the woman known only as Lizaveta, or Liza. Participants voiced outrage at sexual violence against women and sadness that a young refugee woman who sought safety in Poland was killed so violently.

