In northern Myanmar, Kachin rebels claim attacks on army outposts as offensive gathers pace

BANGKOK (AP) — A rebel group in Myanmar’s northern state of Kachin says its troops have attacked more than 10 army outposts along the main road to the state capital of Myitkyina, increasing the pressure on the military government from pro-democracy resistance forces and ethnic minority armed organizations. Residents told a human rights group and local media that fierce fighting has been taking place in the area. The army is facing its biggest challenge since seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. Like other minorities in Myanmar, the Kachin people have struggled for decades for greater autonomy from Myanmar’s central government.

