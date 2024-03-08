AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Hawaii’s Republican caucuses
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hawaii Republicans will hold caucuses Tuesday to cast votes in a presidential nomination contest in which former incumbent Donald Trump is the only remaining major candidate competing. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley ended her campaign this week. Hawaii could help Trump clinch the nomination on Tuesday to become the presumptive nominee. Hawaii Democrats held their caucuses this week. The earliest President Joe Biden could clinch the nomination is March 19.