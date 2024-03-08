China’s top court, prosecutors report surging cyberscams, stress protecting national security

BEIJING (AP) — China has reported large increases in arrests and cases of phone and internet scams last year, as leaders showcase the ruling Communist Party’s determination to safeguard national security and public order. Top judicial officials presented reports from China’s Supreme People’s Court and from its top prosecutors on Friday to some 5,000 delegates to the National People’s Congress and an advisory body. The report said courts will carry out national security measures and “severely punish crimes that endanger national security and public safety according to the law..”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.