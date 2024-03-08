Government funding bill advances as Senate works to beat midnight shutdown deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is looking to approve a $460 billion package of spending bills in time to meet a midnight deadline for avoiding a shutdown of many key federal agencies. A vote would get lawmakers about halfway home in wrapping up their appropriations work for the 2024 budget year. While the Senate is expected to approve the measure, progress was slow in getting the bill to a final vote. The package advanced on a key test vote Friday afternoon to limit debate, but it remains to be seen if senators can avoid a short shutdown as some lawmakers voice concerns about the amount of spending in the bill.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.