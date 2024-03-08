Michigan residents urged not to pick up debris from explosive vaping supplies fire that killed 1

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities investigating a fire and explosions that rocked a suburban Detroit building filled with vaping industry supplies are urging residents not to pick up any debris because they still pose potential hazards. One man was killed in the explosive blaze that sent gas canisters soaring miles away. Clinton Township officials say their investigation into Monday night’s fire isn’t expected to begin in earnest until next week. They say the gutted building is filled with fallen steel beams that first need to be removed with heavy machinery. Clinton Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan says debris is still smoldering inside the ruins.

