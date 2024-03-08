Jackson Mahomes, brother of KC Chiefs quarterback, sentenced to probation in assault case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The younger brother of Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been sentenced to six months’ probation. That came after he pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of battery in a case where prosecutors said he assaulted a woman. Twenty-three-year-old Jackson Mahomes’ sentencing Thursday came more than two months after prosecutors dismissed three felony aggravated sexual battery counts. Those charges accused him of grabbing a woman by the neck and kissing her against her will inside an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant in February 2023. The charges were dropped when the woman refused to cooperate after she said she received death threats.

