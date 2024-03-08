This 21-year-old Republican beat a 10-term incumbent. What’s next for Wyatt Gable?

A 21-year-old junior in college is moving on to the general election after narrowly beating an 84-year-old lawmaker this week in the Republican primary for a North Carolina House seat. Wyatt Gable is studying business management at East Carolina University. He has spent much of 2024 phone banking after class and knocking on doors on the weekends. He ousted 10-term incumbent George Cleveland. Gable hopes to inject youthful energy into the Republican Party. He says that “a lot of people were just ready for a fresh face.” Gable wants to encourage home economics, shop and carpentry classes in high school.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

