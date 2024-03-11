FBI again searches California federal women’s prison plagued by sexual abuse

Federal investigators are again searching a troubled women’s prison in California, seizing computers and documents in an apparent escalation of a yearslong sexual abuse investigation that led to previous charges against a former warden and other employees. More than a dozen FBI agents were at the Federal Correctional Institution at Dublin. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who told the Associated Press. The person says the warden, an associate warden and a captain were removed from the facility. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. The FBI confirmed agents were at the prison, about 21 miles east of Oakland, but declined to give details.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.