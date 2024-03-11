Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling

There was talk of war, and pleas for peace. But the Oscars telecast is always a chaotic mix of moods and tones, and so even on a night ruled by somber themes, where the academy crowned a film about the the atomic bomb, there was a jolt of joyful silliness when Ryan Gosling took the stage to sing “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie.” Ken may not even have his own house, but he sure brought down this one. The night, though, belonged not to “Barbie,” but to its partner in the cultural and marketing phenomenon known as “Barbenheimer.” Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” won seven Oscars and cemented Nolan’s place in Hollywood history.

