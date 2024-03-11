Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels sees explosion near ship in Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An explosion that took place near a ship in the Red Sea on Monday is suspected to have been an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, though the blast caused no damage, authorities said. The master of the vessel reported the explosion Monday and said no one was hurt. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. The private security firm Ambrey described the incident as possibly involving a missile, but information remained scarce. The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, though it typically takes the rebels several hours to acknowledge their strikes. They’ve been launching attacks since November on shipping over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

