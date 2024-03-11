US probes complaints that automatic emergency braking comes on for no reason in 2 Honda models

U.S auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that automatic emergency braking can stop for no reason on two Honda models. It’s another in a string of probes by the agency into performance of automatic braking systems, technology that has been touted as having the ability to prevent many crashes and save lives. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers just over 250,000 Insight and Passport models from the 2019 to 2022 model years. The agency says it has 46 complaints from owners that the system brakes with no apparent obstruction in a vehicle’s path. Honda says it’s cooperating in the probe and is continuing an internal review.

