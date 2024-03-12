Biden heads back to Wisconsin and Michigan as he looks to shore up Democratic ‘blue wall’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting Wisconsin and Michigan, looking to shore up a “blue wall” of swing states that long backed Democrats in presidential races. He had won them back from Donald Trump in order to claim the White House four years ago. Biden has tried to seize momentum for his reelection campaign after a fiery State of the Union address last week where he repeatedly laced into Trump as a dire threat to the nation’s core ideals of democracy and freedom. On Tuesday night, he clinched a second straight Democratic nomination. The president has visited Pennsylvania, Georgia and New Hampshire before his two-day midwestern trip beginning Wednesday.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

