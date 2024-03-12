Ex-Honduras first lady announces run for presidency days after husband’s drug trafficking conviction

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Former Honduras first lady Ana García de Hernández says she plans to seek the country’s presidency next year. Her announcement Tuesday came just days after her husband’s U.S. drug trafficking conviction. Ex-President Juan Orlando Hernández was convicted of conspiring with drug traffickers moving tons of cocaine to the United States in a federal court in Manhattan Friday. García de Hernández said she wanted to fight for the world to know the great injustice that was committed. Her husband maintained his innocence throughout his trial.

