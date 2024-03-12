Major donor to Britain’s Conservatives blasted for remarks about Black lawmaker

LONDON (AP) — A major donor to Britain’s ruling Conservative Party is under fire after he reportedly said a Black member of Parliament made him “want to hate all Black women” and she “should be shot.” The Guardian reported that Frank Hester, chief executive of health care software firm The Phoenix Partnership, made the comments about Diane Abbott, the first Black woman elected to Parliament. Opposition politicians on Tuesday blasted the remarks as racist and urged the Conservatives to return the 10 million pounds ($12.8 million) Hester donated last year. Hester says he apologized to Abbott for rude remarks but says they weren’t related to her gender or skin color.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.