Man arrested in California after Massachusetts shooting deaths of woman and her 11-year-old daughter

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in California have arrested a man wanted in connection with the deaths of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter in Massachusetts who were fatally shot while sitting in a parked SUV. Police say the man was arrested Monday during a motor vehicle stop in San Diego, nearly a week after 27-year-old Chasity Nunez and her daughter, Zella Nunez, were found in the vehicle in Worcester. The man and another man arrested in Worcester on March 5 initially were accused of armed assault with intent to murder and carrying a firearm without a license. The first man arrested faces a bail hearing Tuesday. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early says the charge is going to be upgraded to murder for both men.

