DeSantis orders Florida resources to stop any increase in Haitian migrants fleeing violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering more than 250 law enforcement officers and soldiers to the Florida Keys to help stop what he anticipates to be an increase in Haitian migrants fleeing violence in their country. The governor said Wednesday he is sending a mix of Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers along with members of the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard to the waters south of the state’s southern Peninsula. Haitians have been migrating to the U.S. in large numbers from South America for several years. In recent days, a series of gang attacks has paralyzed the country, forcing thousands of people from their homes.

